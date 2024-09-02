GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Panchamasali Samaj says Congress govt. is targeting Yatnal for political reasons

It warns of agitation if permits are not given by September 25

Updated - September 02, 2024 08:26 pm IST

Published - September 02, 2024 08:24 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
According to the Lingayat Panchamasali Samaj, BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has been denied permission to start an ethanol unit in his sugar factory.

According to the Lingayat Panchamasali Samaj, BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has been denied permission to start an ethanol unit in his sugar factory. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Lingayat Panchamasali Samaj has accused the Congress government in the State of targeting BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal to settle political scores.

District president of the samaj R.K. Patil told reporters in Belagavi on Monday that the State government is needlessly harassing Mr. Yatnal by denying him permission to start an ethanol unit in his sugar factory.

He has obtained all necessary clearances. But the officers are delaying giving permission. It is nothing but playing politics over the issue. It is highly condemnable, he said.

This is an attempt to crush Mr. Yatnal who is growing as a strong leader of the community and the party. However, such conspiracies will not succeed, he said.

He warned of an agitation if permits are not given by September 25.

Based on unreliable information, the State Pollution Control Board officials have blocked the establishment of the ethanol unit. They are not allowing it, even though courts have given permission, Mr. Patil said.

He said that he is not supporting Mr. Yatnal as he belongs to the Panchamasali community, but because the future of farmers is involved in the issue.

Raju Kudasomannavara, Raju Sogala, Ningappa Piroji, Shivanagouda Patil, Raju Magadum, Sivananda Tambake, Sivananda Baddimani and others were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.