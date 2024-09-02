Panchamasali Samaj says Congress govt. is targeting Yatnal for political reasons

Lingayat Panchamasali Samaj has accused the Congress government in the State of targeting BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal to settle political scores.

District president of the samaj R.K. Patil told reporters in Belagavi on Monday that the State government is needlessly harassing Mr. Yatnal by denying him permission to start an ethanol unit in his sugar factory.

He has obtained all necessary clearances. But the officers are delaying giving permission. It is nothing but playing politics over the issue. It is highly condemnable, he said.

This is an attempt to crush Mr. Yatnal who is growing as a strong leader of the community and the party. However, such conspiracies will not succeed, he said.

He warned of an agitation if permits are not given by September 25.

Based on unreliable information, the State Pollution Control Board officials have blocked the establishment of the ethanol unit. They are not allowing it, even though courts have given permission, Mr. Patil said.

He said that he is not supporting Mr. Yatnal as he belongs to the Panchamasali community, but because the future of farmers is involved in the issue.

Raju Kudasomannavara, Raju Sogala, Ningappa Piroji, Shivanagouda Patil, Raju Magadum, Sivananda Tambake, Sivananda Baddimani and others were present.