Panchamasali row: Yatnal says he has been called to Delhi by BJP high command

January 16, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - HUBBALLI

At a time when the seer of Lingayat Panchamasali Peetha at Kudalasangama, Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami, has begun an indefinite agitation at Freedom Park in Bengaluru seeking increase in reservation and the stand-off between Panchamashali leaders former Union Minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani has reached a flash point, the BJP high command is reportedly attempting a truce.

According to Mr. Yatnal, the high command has called him to New Delhi to discuss the issue of 2A reservation for Panchamasalis. Mr. Yatnal on Sunday seemed optimistic about the long-pending demand getting fulfilled and told presspersons that he had received a phone call from party’s senior leaders in Delhi who had asked him not to make any controversial statement on the reservation issue and against State leaders of the party. The party high command was positive about the community’s demand and he was expecting good news from the Centre soon, he said.

Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami told The Hindu that Mr. Yatnal had conveyed to him about the message from the BJP high command. The seer said that the agitation would continue at Freedom Park, until there was a specific order regarding 2A reservation to the community.

Meanwhile, at Harihar, the seer of Veerashaiva Lingayat Panchamasali Peetha, Sri Vachanananda Swami, took an oath not to sit on the silver throne at the mutt and not to participate in ‘tulabhara’ until the demand of the community was met. He made the announcement during the first anniversary of his anointment as seer of Harihar Peetha on Sunday.