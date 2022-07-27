Panchamasali rally in Hubballi on Saturday

Nearly 10,000 people are expected to participate in the protest

Nearly 10,000 people are expected to participate in the mega protest rally to be held in Hubballi on Saturday seeking inclusion of Panchamasali community under 2A category of Other Backward Classes.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday, seer of Lingayat Panchamasali Peetha of Koodalasangama Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami said that the mega protest rally is aimed at reminding the Chief Minister of the community’s demand.

The seer said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai earlier gave an assurance to the community of ensuring 2A reservation, but he is yet to keep his promise.

“Once again, he has given us an assurance that he will give positive news in two months. So we have set August 22 as deadline for fulfilling our demand. The protest rally on Saturday is to remind the Chief Minister of his assurance,” he said.

The mega protest rally will be flagged off by the former Union Minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. And, already a series of awareness meetings have been conducted at village, town and taluk level, the seer said.

Replying to a query, he clarified that as a religious head, it is his duty to guide and bless the followers and not indulge in politics. So, there is no question of him entering politics, he clarified. The seer also said that he would like to be a kingmaker and not a king.