Karnataka

Panchamasali rally in Gokak on November 13

The Karnataka Rajya Panchamasali Meesalati Horata Samiti will organise a rally to demand the re-categorisation of the reservation to the Panchamasali community, in Gokak on Sunday. Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami told journalists in Belagavi on Thursday that the rally would also be a preparation for the mega rally to be in Bengaluru on December 12. He denied allegations that there was a political strategy behind the planning of the rallies in different towns and cities.

“The State government has promised to shift our community to 2A from 3B under OBC quota. However, it has failed to keep up the promise four times. These rallies are just to bring pressure on the government to keep up its promise. There was no politics behind them, he said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Belgaum
Reservation
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 11, 2022 6:02:41 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/panchamasali-rally-in-gokak-on-november-13/article66121147.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY