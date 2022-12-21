Panchamasali quota demand: Ready for felicitation or agitation today, say protestors

December 21, 2022 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Belagavi

Stepping up pressure on the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government in the midst of the ongoing winter session in Belagavi, the Panchamasali reservation agitation committee has set a deadline of 11 a.m. on Thursday to announce their inclusion in Category 2A of the State OBC list.

A show of strength — the Virat Pancha Shakti rally — has been planned in front of the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi on Thursday. Local leaders claim that anywhere between 2 to 4 lakh people are expected to attend the rally.

With the Cabinet meeting scheduled on Thursday, there is speculation on how the government will tackle the demand by the Lingayat subsect, which is seeking reclassification from 3B to 2A category in the OBC list for a bigger share in reservation.

‘Signals’ from govt.

“If Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announces the inclusion, we will felicitate him. If not, we will lay seige to the Suvarna Soudha. We are open minded out the issue. We are ready for both,’‘ said Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami, who is heading the agitation, in Belagavi on Wednesday.

He also indicated that he had got ‘signals’ from inside the government that the CM had taken decision to include the community in 2A category. “I am confident that the Chief Minister will make the announcement,” he said. He was flanked by BJP leaders MLA Mahantesh Dodagoudar, Vishwanath Patil, and Congress leaders Vijayanand Kashappanavar and A.B. Patil.

Ahead of polls

A Lingayat leader who belongs to Veerashaiva Mahasabha claimed that stepping up the agitation just ahead of polls was significant. “The Panchamasali leadership is trying to convince the BJP that it is the largest sub group among Lingayats and that it should get a lion’s share of tickets among Lingayats. All these decades, leaders of Banajiga community, which is a minority group among Lingayats, have enjoyed a higher proportion of political representation, compared to Panchamasalis. Hence the need for organising the community and staking their claim,’‘ he said.

Report from panel

Meanwhile, speaking in the Assembly, Mr. Bommai said the State government will soon get an interim report from the Permanent Backward Classes Commission in the wake of demand by various communities including the Marathas for increasing reservation quota allocated for their communities.