Panchamasali quota demand comes up again

June 15, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Belagavi

We have supported the Congress and we hope that it fulfils our demand, says seer

The Hindu Bureau

“Our community has supported the Congress in this elections. We expect it to fulfil our demands,” Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjya Swami, head of the Panchamasali Reservation Agitation Committee, said in Belagavi on Thursday.

He said that the committee has urged the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah to reconsider its demand of including the community in 2A OBC category.

The Chief Minister has already held a meeting of seers belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes community to discuss issues related to reservation for those communities. “We demand that he do the same thing to resolve our issue,” he told journalists.

He demanded that the Chief Minister hold a meeting of officers to discuss administrative and legal issues related to the re-categorisation of the community.

He said that the community has also demanded that five of its community MLAs be made Ministers. “But only two have been included in the Cabinet. We hope more will be inducted in the future,” he said.

