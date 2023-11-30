HamberMenu
Panchamasali quota committee to hold meeting of all Lingayat legislators during winter session in Belagavi

November 30, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Head of the Panchamasali Reservation Agitation Committee Sri Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami addressing journalists in Belagavi on Thursday.

Head of the Panchamasali Reservation Agitation Committee Sri Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami addressing journalists in Belagavi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

The Panchamasali Lingayat Reservation Agitation Committee will convene a meeting of all Lingayat legislators in Belagavi on December 5, to press for its demands for including all Lingayat sub-caste groups in the Central OBCs list and to re-categorise Panchamasalis into Category 2A.

“We are inviting Lingayat MLAs and MLCs from all parties for the meeting,” convenor and committee president Sri Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami told journalists in Belalgavi on Thursday.

The seer said that the Siddaramaiah government has not kept its promise made to the committee.

“The Chief Minister then told us that he will resolve the issue after seeking a report from the Backward Classes commission. Till date, he has not sent any instructions to the commission,” he said.

He said he has requested five Ministers to convince Mr. Siddaramaiah to attend the meeting.

He said that the former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has betrayed the trust the committee placed in him. The seer said that Mr. Bommai did not fulfil the committee’s demand despite a solemn promise.

To a query, the seer said that he did not see any clash of interest between Panchamasalis seeking re-categorisation into 2A and Lingayats seeking inclusion in the Central OBCs list.

The committee will organise protests and conventions across the State, if the government does not fulfil its demands.

“We will give a call for Ishta Linga Puja on the streets and highways. We will organise rallies in Kudala Sangama and Belagavi,” he said.

Some legislators have already offered to resign if the demands are not fulfilled. “I have counselled them to remain in their parties and fight for our cause instead,” he said.

Earlier, the seer held a meeting of community leaders.

