Panchamasali quota agitation to resume with a mass Ishtalinga Puja at Gabbur Cross to highlight demand 

October 11, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - HUBBALLI

After a lull, the Lingayat Panchamasali agitation for 2A reservation is all set to resume with Panchamasali seer Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami announcing the second part of the agitation that will cover all the districts in the State.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday, Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami said that it has become inevitable for the community to take the path of agitation to highlight the long-pending demand.

“During the previous regime, after our intensive agitation, the BJP-led government announced reservation under 2D, instead of 2A. We welcomed that decision hoping that it will materialise. However, with the announcement of the Assembly elections, nothing moved. After the elections, the government changed and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah promised that he will consult experts on our demand and take up the issue after the Budget Session. As nothing has happened, we are forced to relaunch the agitation,” he said.

The seer, however, clarified that the agitation will not be an aggressive one as only a few months have passed after the new government came into existence. “We plan to hold symbolic agitations in all the districts of the State. And, on Friday, we will hold an Ishtalinga Puja on the road near Gabbur Cross in Hubballi to register our protest over the delay,” he said.

To a query, the seer said that through the elected representatives and the legislators of the Panchamasali community, they will try to highlight the issue and seek early intervention of the Chief Minister in the matter. “We are hopeful that Mr. Siddaramaiah will consult the experts at the earliest and take a decision,” he said.

To a query regarding the previous government order on 2D reservation being questioned in court, the seer said that it is the responsibility of the State government to clear the legal hurdles and pave way for announcement of 2A reservation.

To another query on the former Union Minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s refusal to continue with the agitation, the seer said that Mr. Yatnal did not mean that. “He wanted us to approach the ruling party legislators to take up the issue. He will be with us always,” the seer said.

Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami said that on Friday, they will first garland the statue of Queen Chennamma at Kittur Chennamma Circle in Hubballi, before taking out a bike rally to Bankapur Chowk.

“From Bankapur Chowk, we will walk to Gabbur Cross and perform the mass Ishtalinga Puja on the road as a means of highlighting the demand,” he said.

Office-bearers of Panchamasali Samaj Rajashekhar Menasinakai, Veeresh Undi, Deepa Gouri, Gangadhar Dodwad and others were present.