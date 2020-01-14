Panchamasali Peetha seer’s threat angers Yediyurappa

A reported threat-like statement by the seer of Panchamasali Peetha at Harihar, Sri Vachanananda Swami, that the community may withdraw its support if MLA Murugesh Nirani does not receive his backing irritated and angered Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa at the ‘Hara Jatre’ event in Harihar of Davanagere district on Tuesday.

Taken aback by the seer’s words, Mr. Yediyurappa rose from his seat to leave the venue, but was pacified and persuaded by the seer to stay back. However, even as the Chief Minister told the seer that he should not issue such threats and expressed his displeasure with his Cabinet colleague Basavaraj Bommai, the seer continued batting for Panchamasali leaders and said that they wanted Mr. Yediyurappa to continue in power for the the remaining three and a half years, but for that to happen they wanted him to give representation to at least three Panchamasali MLAs in the State Cabinet.

Subsequently, speaking at the gathering, Mr. Yediyurappa said the seer could suggest whatever he wanted and he would discuss it with him one on one. In an emotional tone, he also said that he was not the kind of leader to stick to his chair. “If I am not needed, I will resign tomorrow and go home,” he said.

Sources in the BJP said that the seer’s threat may have angered Mr. Yediyurappa, who is already under pressure from defectors to provide them ministerial berths. Also, he has so far been unable to ensure that Cabinet expansion is effected at the earliest, they said.