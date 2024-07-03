Panchamasali movement resumes for getting community included under Category 2A

After a brief hiatus, the movement for getting Lingayat Panchamasali community included under 2A category of Other Backward Classes (OBC) has resumed with Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami of Koodalasangama Peetha taking out a padayatra and holding a meeting in Dharwad on Wednesday.

The seer along with members of Lingayat Panchamsali Mahasabha held the meeting at the Ulavi Chennabasaveshwar Temple in Dharwad and then took out the padayatra seeking inclusion of the community under 2A category.

Speaking to presspersons, the seer said that the Lingayat Panchamasali Mahasabha has decided to exert pressure on legislators from the community to raise their voice in support of their demand in the forthcoming monsoon session of the legislature.

The seer said that there are 20 legislators from the community in the State, including Dharwad Rural MLA Vinay Kulkarni and Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, and they will be the voice of the community in both the Houses of the legislature.

The seer recalled that although Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had assured that he will fulfil their demand, nothing has been done even after 18 months.

In February, the government said that it will look into their demand after the Lok Sabha elections. And, now that the elections are over and model code of conduct has ceased to exist, the government should fulfil its promise, he said.

Basava Mrutyunjaya Swami said that the Panchamasali Mahasabha will also urge the Union government to bring all the sub-sects of Lingayat Veerashaiva community under Other Backward Classes.

With the movement having resumed now, a Mahasabha delegation will visit the residences of all the 20 legislators and submit a memorandum to them highlighting their demand.

