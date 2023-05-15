HamberMenu
Panchamasali leaders seek Deputy Chief Minister post for Vinay Kulkarni

May 15, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Vinay Kulkarni won the Assembly elections this time without visiting Dharwad constituency in view of a court order.

Vinay Kulkarni won the Assembly elections this time without visiting Dharwad constituency in view of a court order. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Even as the race for the Chief Ministership is on and members of various communities are seeking Cabinet berth for their leaders, leaders of Lingayat Panchamasali community from Dharwad have urged the Congress high command to make Dharwad MLA Vinay Kulkarni the Deputy Chief Minister.

During the Siddaramaiah-led government Vinay Kulkarni had served as Minister but, subsequently, lost the elections. This time, he has won without visiting the constituency as he was barred from entering Dharwad district by court. His wife had led the election campaign.

In a press release issued here, president of the Dharwad District Panchamasali Samaj Ninganna Karikatti and other office-bearers have urged the Congress to make Mr. Kulkarni the Deputy Chief Minister.

They have in the release said that Mr. Kulkarni, who had grown politically by launching movements for the sake of people’s welfare and who as a Minister developed the region, deserved another chance to develop the region further.

