Panchamasali convention on Feb. 21

A convention of Panchamasali (Lingayat) community will be held in Bengaluru on February 21 to bring pressure on the government to include them under 2-A category of the other backward classes (OBC) list.

A meeting was held on Wednesday which had seers and leaders of the community, Ministers Murugesh Nirani and C.C. Patil (both belonging to the subsect), among others, participating. A delegation of the community is marching to Bengaluru and the meeting was held en route at Tumakuru.

Speaking after the meeting, Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami of Lingayat Panchamasali Peetha said that about 10 lakh people from Karnataka and elsewhere would participate. He urged that the Chief Minister should concede their demand on reservation before the meeting, failing which they would launch a hunger strike.