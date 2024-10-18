Panchamasali community threatens to organise tractor rally during Belagavi House session

Raising their demand yet again that Lingayat Panchamasalis be included under category 2A, community leaders, led by seer of Kudalasangama Panchamasali Peetha Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami, have decided to lay siege to Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi during the winter session of the State legislature.

“Over 10,000 Panchamasali lawyers with 5,000 tractors will organise a rally in Belagavi and stage a protest in support of our demand,” said the seer, who expressed displeasure over the government’s response so far.

This followed a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on Friday. The seer’s statement indicated that the delegation was not satisfied by the outcome of the meeting.

The Lingayat Panchamasali community is currently classified under Category 3B. Reservation and benefits are available to Lingayats and their sub-categories under this classification.

Govt. has an open mind: CM

After the meeting, the Chief Minister said that the government had an open mind on the issue of 2A reservation for the Lingayat Panchamasali community. He said no decision could be made in this regard right now as the model code of conduct for the bypolls to three Assembly constituencies was in place.

However, speaking later, the seer said that the meeting was fixed prior to the bypoll announcement. “Moreover, the bypolls are only in three constituencies. We do not want to politicise the issue... We will intensify our agitation,” he said.

“Our government stands for social justice, and it is our stance that justice should be done to all marginalised groups. Discussions will be held with the Advocate-General, the Law Department, and experts before any action is taken,” the Chief Minister said after the meeting.

Report yet to reach

Pointing out that the final recommendations of the permanent backward classes commission on this issue had not yet reached the government, the Chief Minister said: “Action will be taken in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution. Any decisions made will be carried out honestly according to the law.”

Mr. Siddaramaiah said he had previously advised community leaders that proposals about reservation should be submitted to the permanent backward classes commission, and action should be taken based on its recommendations. “Any decision should be just and acceptable to everyone, including the courts,” he said.

More discussions

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also attended the meeting, said another round of discussions would be held with the community to sort out the issue.

“The reservation issue is in court and the government cannot intervene at this juncture. We will hold discussions with Lingayat Panchamasalis in the days to come,” he said speaking to mediapersons after the meeting.

“The previous BJP government hurt many communities in the process of hurrying through reservation. It later filed an affidavit in court that it would not implement the new reservation. In this backdrop, our government cannot intervene in court matters,” he added.