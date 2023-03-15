Panchamasali community threatens to field 52 Independent candidates

March 15, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

Upset with the BJP government for not coming out with a clear stand on the 2A category reservation to the Panchamasali-Lingayat community, the Panchamasali reservation agitation committee on Wednesday said the community is mulling over fielding 52 Independent candidates in the coming Assembly polls.

‘Candidates ready’

Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami, honorary president of the Panchamasali reservation agitation committee and seer of the Lingayat Panchamasali Peetha of Kudalasangama, told media persons here that 52 candidates are ready to contest the polls and it was under discussion. The agitation entered the 61st day on Wednesday.

The announcement comes on a day when the Karnataka Backward Classes Commission stated that their final report on this issue of reclassification, on which government will have to take a final call, is unlikely to be ready soon.

Threatening to change the form of their agitation if the government does not announce its stand on the reservation now, the seer said: “We had given the government a deadline till March 15. We will now tour all constituencies and start a movement to influence our community members to choose the right candidate. The party that promises to fulfil our demands will get our support.”

Stating that Lingayats got plum posts with the support of Panchamasali community votes, the seer said: “They also became Chief Ministers but ignored and sidelined us. If you go to polls in this situation, you cannot emerge victorious.”

‘Will inform PM’

“Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa have done injustice to our community. We will now inform Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah that they should not rely on these two to win elections,” he said. “We are now pinning our hopes on national leaders Mr. Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda.”