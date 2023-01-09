ADVERTISEMENT

Panchamasali community sets January 13 deadline; to hold one-day dharna outside CM’s residence in Shiggaon

January 09, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Sri Jaya Mrutyunjay Swami, seer of Lingayat Panchamasali Peeth at Kudalasangam, has set the deadline for the Chief Minister to clear up the issue of reservation

The Hindu Bureau

Sir Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami, seer of Lingayat Panchamasali Peeth at Kudalasangam who is leading the Panchamasali movement for 2A reservation, has set January 13 as the deadline for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to clear up the issue.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Monday, the seer said they would stage a one-day dharma in front of the Chief Minister’s residence at Shiggaon in Haveri district. “And, if there is no clear announcement on issuing specific order quantifying the reservation for the community by the end of the day, the next course of agitation will be announced,” he said. The seer announced that Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, MLA, would announce the next course of agitation on January 13.

The seer said that so far, Mr. Bommai had assured them of good news five times, but had not kept his word.

“Although he has extended support to the movement and assured to consider our demand positively, there is no clarity in the announcement made by Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy. The Minister said the government had given ‘in-principle’ approval for providing reservation under new category. But neither is there clarity on quantum of reservation nor specific government order giving details,” he said.

To a query, he said that as the Assembly election is likely to be announced in the next 90 days, the issue might be put off citing poll code of conduct. “That’s why we want the government to come out clear on the issue through a Cabinet decision and subsequent gazette notification,” he said.

The seer also said that the people of the community were innocent and had believed in the assurances given so far. “But if there is any further delay on issuing clear order, then the community members will campaign against all those who had opposed the reservation openly or covertly,” he announced

