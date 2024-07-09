ADVERTISEMENT

Panchamasali committee to continue agitation

Published - July 09, 2024 09:43 pm IST - Belagavi

MLA says legislators should start a movement by resigning

The Hindu Bureau

A meeting of the Panchamasali Reservation Agitation Committee was held in Ugar Khurd village in Belagavi district on Monday. Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami who chaired the meeting, said the agitation would continue to demand recategorisation of the community to include it in OBC 2A category.

He said that the agitation in the next phase will be decentralised and will take place at district and taluk levels. He said branches of the agitation committee will be formed in all those taluks that did not have them.

MLA and Congress leader Raju (Alagouda) Kage urged all legislators from the Panchamasali community to start a movement to demand recategorisation of reservation for the community, by resigning their positions. “I am ready to start the movement in the interest of the community. I am not interested either in becoming a minister or a MLA,” he said. “We should have got reservation long ago, but we did not get it due to the lack of unity among our community leaders. If we manage to stay united, any government of any party will have to listen to us. Let us all come together and resign. We will either get recategorisation benefits or we will make history as leaders who sacrificed their positions for the community,” Mr. Kage said.

