Panchamasali and Vokkaliga leaders view Cabinet decision with caution

December 30, 2022 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - BELAGAVI/Bengaluru

The two communities cleared for reclassification under the OBC quota by the Karnataka Cabinet, the Vokkaligas and the Veerashaiva-Lingayats, are viewing the decision with caution and are awaiting a clarity on its implications.

In light of the Cabinet decision to carve out a separate category of 2C for the Vokkaliga community, currently classified under 3A among the Backward Classes, Adichunchangiri Mutt seer Nirmalananda Swami has convened a meeting of Vokkaliga Ministers in the State, where the issue will be discussed.

Meanwhile, speaking in Belagavi, Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami, honorary president of the Panchamasali reservation agitation committee and seer of the Lingayat Panchamasali Peetha of Kudalasangama, said: “I want to react to it after reading and understanding the order issued by the government on this.”

On similar lines, Vokkaliga Sangha president and Janata Dal (Secular) legislator C.N. Balakrishna told The Hindu: “We do not have full information about the Cabinet decision yet, and we do now know how this will pan out. We will make an announcement only after the meeting where the pros and cons of the proposal will be discussed.”

He said that the community has demanded an increase in the reservation from the current 4% to 8% for the Vokkaliga community in the 3A category.

“We had also sought reservation for the Vokkaligas living in urban areas under the EWS category.”

Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami said that statements of Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy raises several doubts.

“We do not know if the government will introduce internal reservation among OBC categories and fix different quotas for different groups,” he said.

The seer met leaders like Iranna Kadadi, Shivakumar Magdum, Ravindra Patil, and others in Belagavi on Friday morning. He said he was leaving for Bengaluru to discuss, with legal experts, a decision on the future course of action.

“If we find that the State government has no real intention of providing us 2A like facilities, we will continue the agitation. That will be announced soon,’‘ he said.