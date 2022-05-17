Panchamasali agitation to launch in Shiggaon

Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami has given a call for a do or die agitation for inclusion of Panchamasali community into 2A category. The agitation will start in Shiggaon, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s home town in Haveri district, on May 23, he said.

He was speaking at a Panchamasali Samaj rally in Bailhongal on Tuesday.

“We have been fighting for re-categorisation of the community for several years. But the successive governments have turned a blind eye to this. Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and other leaders led a padayatra to Bengaluru last year. Mr. Bommai and the former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddiyurappa gave an assurance to the community leaders. But they did not keep their promises,” he said.

He said that an intensive agitation will be launched from Shiggaon.