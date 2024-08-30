Panchamasali agitation to be renewed next month

The Panchamasali Reservation Agitation Committee will renew its agitation for recategorisation of the community, committee president Sri Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami said in Dharwad on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The seventh phase of the protest will begin next month.

He told reporters that the committee is upset over the delay by successive governments in fulfilling its demand. A State-level convention of advocates who are in support of the demand will be held in Belagavi on September 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The convention will deliberate on various legal issues and other options before the community like putting pressure on the Chief Minister and other Ministers, through Panchamasali MLAs,” he said.

“The advocates will also hold protests in taluk and district levels. A series of protests will be held in Belagavi and other North Karnataka districts, during the winter session of the Assembly,” he said.

The seer said that the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister gave assurances to the community before the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls but they have failed to fulfil them.

“What is sad is that MLAs belonging to the community have failed to raise the issue in the Assembly. Some MLAs have complained that the Speaker did not allow them to raise the issue. However, this needs to be verified,” the seer added.

A committee of 21 advocates was formed in Dharwad on Thursday to lead the agitation. C.R. Menasinkai is the president of the committee, B.P. Dhanshetti vice-president and Maheshwari Uppin is the secretary. Similar units will be formed in various districts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.