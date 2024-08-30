GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Panchamasali agitation to be renewed next month

Published - August 30, 2024 07:26 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Panchamasali Reservation Agitation Committee will renew its agitation for recategorisation of the community, committee president Sri Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami said in Dharwad on Thursday.

The seventh phase of the protest will begin next month.

He told reporters that the committee is upset over the delay by successive governments in fulfilling its demand. A State-level convention of advocates who are in support of the demand will be held in Belagavi on September 22.

“The convention will deliberate on various legal issues and other options before the community like putting pressure on the Chief Minister and other Ministers, through Panchamasali MLAs,” he said.

“The advocates will also hold protests in taluk and district levels. A series of protests will be held in Belagavi and other North Karnataka districts, during the winter session of the Assembly,” he said.

The seer said that the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister gave assurances to the community before the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls but they have failed to fulfil them.

“What is sad is that MLAs belonging to the community have failed to raise the issue in the Assembly. Some MLAs have complained that the Speaker did not allow them to raise the issue. However, this needs to be verified,” the seer added.

A committee of 21 advocates was formed in Dharwad on Thursday to lead the agitation. C.R. Menasinkai is the president of the committee, B.P. Dhanshetti vice-president and Maheshwari Uppin is the secretary. Similar units will be formed in various districts.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.