Panchalinga Darshan begins on a muted note

MYSURU

10 December 2020 23:07 IST

District administration has restricted the event only to the local populace

The Panchalinga Darshan began on a muted note at Talakad in T.Narsipur taluk of Mysuru district on Thursday, sans devotees.

Conducted as per the Hindu almanac based on astrological calculations it is not an annual event and the gap between the two editions tend to vary from 3 to 12 years. The previous Panchalinga Darshana was conducted in 2013.

But being held amidst the pandemic and the imperatives of minimising public gathering, the district administration has restricted the event only to the local populace. The event entails the devout to have darshan of all the five Shivalingas in the region – Sri Vaidyanatheshwara, Sri Maruleshwara, Mudukothore Sri Malliakarjunaswamy, Sri Pathaleshwara and Sri Arakeshwara – on the same day.

Normally, lakhs of people would throng to Talakad but there were hardly any devotees but for the entourage of the district in-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar. However, the rituals related to the commencement of Panchalinga Darshana was conducted by a battery of priests who held special prayers for the well-being of the citizens. Sri Vaidyanatheshwara temple was illuminated for the occasion.

The authorities have also restricted the entry to a maximum of 1,000 devotees per day and 1,500 persons for the main event on December 14.

But it is not a free entry for all and those desirous of gaining entry should carry the COVID-19 negative RT-PCR report. The event will conclude on December 19. During 2013 Panchalinga Darshan, nearly seven lakh people visited Talakad.

Mr. Somashekar said the entry to the temples was restricted to local people as per the recommendations of the task force and expert committee keeping in view the situation arising out of the pandemic. He said the government had released ₹2.25 crore for the event. Additional funds would be released for the development of the town and the temples.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is expected to visit Talakad on December 14.