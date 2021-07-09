Pan-CSIR Sero-survey ends, may help to tackle third wave fears

It helps to estimate vaccination efficacy, immunity status, and sustainability of antibodies

The Phase 3 pan-CSIR (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research) Phenome India sero-survey was concluded at CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) here on Friday.

The three-day sero-survey camp was inaugurated by Sridevi Annapurna Singh, Director, CSIR-CFTRI, Mysuru. The camp was open to all students, staff, retirees and their family members.

The survey had aimed at the estimation of both qualitative and quantitative antibody levels to SARS-CoV2 (coronavirus) in the blood, breakthrough coronavirus infections, vaccination efficacy and its correlation with other lifestyle changes, including smoking, food habits, age and so on.

The survey also looked into the presence of underlying co-morbidities in vaccinated (first or both doses) persons or in those naturally infected individuals, including children from 5-18 years of age, according to the institute.

The study assumes significance as the sero survey is a longitudinal study when compared to the fourth phase of ICMR national sero[1]survey. Thus, antibody levels of the individual are comparable with the previous two surveys, a note from the CSIR-CFTRI said here on Friday.

Further, considering possible threats, particularly from the highly transmissible Delta variant and other circulating mutants and the third wave, which is predicted to occur anywhere between October/November this year, the survey provides details of vaccination efficacy, immunity status, and sustainability of antibodies in vaccinated or naturally infected individuals, including the children.

Additionally, the survey helps to know if the vaccination has assisted in developing herd immunity. Thus, the survey overall provides crucial information about breakthrough coronavirus infections to take adequate measures, formulate guidelines, including targeted vaccination of individual groups, provide nutritional strength to children under 18 years, and other measures to safeguard them from the possible threat of third wave.

The pan-CSIR survey is the initiative of CSIR-IGIB (Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology), New Delhi with Shantanu Senugupta as the project leader in collaboration with other 38 CSIR sister labs spread across the country.

Prakash M. Halami, Coordinator; members Muthu Kumar, Ravindra P.V., Gopinath; CFTRI Medical Officer Avilash S. Rani, and a group of volunteers were present.