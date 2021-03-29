Palm Sunday observed in twin districts in a simple manner

Bishop of Udupi Gerald Isaac Lobo blessing palm leaves at Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Church, Kalathur. in Udupi on Sunday.

Mangaluru

29 March 2021 00:55 IST

Devotees attend prayers and special services held in churches

Amid the COVID-19 scare, Christians in Udupi and Mangaluru dioceses celebrated Palm Sunday with devotion in a simple manner marking the beginning of the Holy Week.

The celebration was to mark the arrival of Jesus Christ to Jerusalem city on the last Sunday before his crucifixion.

Services

Prayers and special church services were held across the churches in the twin districts. Children, women and men carrying palm leaves chanted ‘Hosanna’ and sang hymns in the churches.

Advertising

Advertising

The day is called Palm Sunday as people of Jerusalem threw palm leaves on the ground, welcoming Jesus Christ. The Holy Week begins with Palm Sunday and ends with Easter Sunday that is on April 4.

Bishop of Mangaluru Peter Paul Saldanha offered prayers at Rosario Cathedral church in Pandeshwar.

Bishop of Udupi Gerald Isaac Lobo celebrated the mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Church, Kalathur, near Shirva. Udupi Diocese PRO Chethan Lobo, Parish Priest Lawrence D’Souza were present.

The faithful will observe fast and hold special prayers until April 4, marking Christ’s resurrection after the crucifixion on April 2, the Good Friday.

The special day to commemorate Jesus Christ’s entry into Jerusalem for the completion of the Paschal Mystery was also observed at Milagres Cathedral, Kallianpur of Udupi diocese.

Valerian Mendonca, rector of the cathedral, blessed the palm leaves.