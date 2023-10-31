Palliative Day observed in Mysuru

October 31, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - MYSURU

World Hospice and Palliative Care Day was observed here on Tuesday, October 31.

This year’s theme is “Compassionate communities: Together for Palliative Care”. The programme was jointly organised by the Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM), the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) and the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

The event in Mysuru was organised to spread awareness about palliative care.

People in the medical field are aware of palliative care but others are not fully aware of the services available for the terminally ill patients, senior citizens and others.

To educate the public, the organisers took out a march on the streets of Mysuru on the occasion to spread information on the care and the services available in this regard.

The palliative care day is observed on October 14, but the organisers chose to hold the march on Tuesday with an aim to sensitize the public.

Karnataka was the third State in the country that introduced the policy on palliative care, and SVYM played an important role in the drafting and approval of the policy.

SVYM’s palliative care provides services through a family-centric approach. Counselling services are also provided to the family to cope up with the situation.

