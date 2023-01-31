Palike adalat

January 31, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST

Continuing to hold ‘adalats’ for addressing the grievances of the residents, the Mysuru City Corporation conducted the zone-wise adalat in zone 4 near Akashvani Circle here on Tuesday. Mayor Shivakumar, who chaired the adalat, heard the grievances of the citizens. The Mayor received complaint about delay in the issuance of khata and prmised to act immediately, issuing directions to his staff for looking into the matter. The councillors of the wards coming under zone 4 were present. The next adalat will be held in zone 5 at Basavanagudi Circle in Hebbal.