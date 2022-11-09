Palestinian national arrested for peddling drugs

The narcotics wing of the CCB arrested a 25-year-old Palestinian and recovered 320 grams of MDMA worth ₹25 lakh from him.

The accused Hassan W.A. Hashim had come to city six years ago on student visa and returned. Later, he came back to the city on business visa and stayed with a Sudan national in a rented house in Yelahanka New town and stated peddling drugs with him.

The accused, using their earlier contacts, would source the drugs and sell it to their clients who are foreign students and employees of IT/BT firms, a police officer said.

The police are on the lookout for the Sudan national, who is on the run.