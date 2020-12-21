Palakkad Rly. Division to hold Pension Adalat on December 30

MANGALURU

21 December 2020 01:56 IST

The Palakkad Division of Southern Railway has organised a Pension Adalat through video conferencing in view of the COVID-19 pandemic on December 30 to redress grievances related to pension and settlement dues of retired employees.

A release here stated that grievances may be submitted in the prescribed format via e-mail to srdpo@pgt.railnet. gov.in duly superscripted ‘PENSION ADALAT-2020’ in the subject line. The disposal of the representation would be sent through e-mail.

Representations, if any, received through post addressed to the Senior Divisional Personnel Officer, Personnel Department, Divisional Office, Southern Railway, Palakkad 678002, Kerala, duly superscripted ‘PENSION ADALAT-2020’ would also be dealt with suitably.

Representations which could not be disposed of before December 29 or those received on or after December 30 would be dealt with separately and disposal would be informed through e-mail, etc.

For information, the Chief Staff & Welfare Inspector/Settlement, may be contacted on 9746763613 or Rly. Phone 62748.

Pensioners may also approach Punarjani Cell PREM NILAYAM/Divisional Office/Palakkad (Mob. No. 9746139937) for online registration of representations.