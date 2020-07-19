Palakkad Railway Division establishes business development unit to harness freight transportation

MANGALURU

19 July 2020

Exploring new avenues for freight movement one of its mandates.

Palakkad Division of Southern Railway that has jurisdiction over Mangaluru Railway region has established a business development unit (BDU) to cater to the transportation of various sectors, including non-bulk goods traffic, namely, white goods, finished products, manufactured products, agricultural produce and raw material.

BDU’s mandate was to facilitate seamless interaction between the Railways on the one hand and industry, trade representatives and rail freight customers on the other at appropriate zonal or divisional levels. The unit was also expected to help expeditious clearance of their proposals for freight movement.

Palakkad Divisional Railway Manager Pratap Singh Shami established the BDU in line with the similar unit at the zonal level with other divisions of SR too setting up similar units. Palakkad BDU would work under the supervision of Additional DRM-II CT Sakkeer Hussain while Senior Divisional Operations Manager P.L. Ashok Kumar was its convener with Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Jerin G. Anand, Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer K.V. Sundaresan and Senior Divisional Finance Manager A.P. Sivachandrar were its members.

The BDU would take steps to attract new streams of traffic by interacting with trade and industry at frequent intervals. The unit would serve as a nodal point for speedy operationalisation of new traffic proposals. Some of the new avenues of freight traffic being explored by Railways include transportation of imported refined palm oil packed in 15 litre tins and 10 litre carton boxes on 42 BCN rake from Panambur near Mangaluru to Lucknow by SR’s Palakkad Division and the international parcel express carrying dried Guntur red chillies from Guntur to Bangladesh by South Central Railway, said an official release here.

Goods sheds were available at Bunder and New Mangalore Port at Panambur in Mangaluru among other sheds in Palakkad Division. More facilities were being added to these goods sheds to attract more cargo, the release said.

The Palakkad BDU may be contacted over 0491-2556198/ 9746763956; email ccpgt@pgt.railnet.gov.in or comlpgt@gmail.com.