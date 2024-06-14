Palace to host Mysuru’s Yoga Day event on June 21

This year’s International Day of Yoga (IDY) will be celebrated at the Mysuru palace on June 21 with over 10,000 yoga enthusiasts expected to participate in the mega yoga session. The arrangements are being made by the district administration for the mass yoga performance in the foreground of the palace.

At a preliminary meeting convened in connection with the IDY-2024 in which discussions were held on the preparations to be made, here on Friday, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said the mega yoga session as part of the IDY-2024 will commence at 7 a.m. on June 21 in front of the palace. All necessary arrangements will be made as over 10,000 yoga enthusiasts are expected to participate and perform various ‘asanas’.

Mysuru is internationally known for yoga and the IDY-2024 will be celebrated in a memorable manner, he added.

Mr. Rajendra said the State government provided a grant of ₹1 lakh for organising the Yoga Day and added that the stage programme of the Yoga Day will commence at 6:30 am.

He directed the officers entrusted with the tasks of conducting the Yoga Day to make all necessary arrangements at the palace and all protocols have to be complied with. All departments have to share the responsibilities to make the event successful.

The Deputy Commissioner also told the officers to ensure there are sufficient numbers of mobile toilets at the venue.

Earlier, Newly-elected BJP MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who released the posters of the Yoga Day, said the Yoga Day celebrations have to be memorable.

Mr. Wadiyar, who later chaired the meeting, said he has been participating in the Yoga Day celebrations every year. Besides ₹1 lakh grant given by the State government, make use of the contributions from the donors and organise the event in a successful manner, he told the officers.

The iconic palace was the venue for the IDY when Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose Mysuru to lead the country’s Yoga Day celebrations in 2022. The sprawling Mysuru Race Course ground was also the venue for the Yoga Day celebrations in the past and one of the mass yoga sessions that broke the world record was organised at the MRC grounds.

Many foreign nationals are also expected to participate in the IDY-2024 as they come to Mysuru from various countries to learn the ancient art. Mysuru is a yoga hub with many yoga practitioners teaching the art.