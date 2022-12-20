Palace gearing up for fest

December 20, 2022 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The palace premises in Mysuru is gearing up for the Mysuru Winter Festival. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The palace premises is gearing up for the Mysuru Winter Festival this month. The festival is expected to draw tourists in large numbers in view of the Christmas holidays and New Year season. A flower show as part of the festival will be organised on the palace premises. The Mysuru Palace Board is hosting the flower show which will be held from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The show’s main attraction is the Kashi Vishwanatha temple complex that will be crafted in flowers. More than 25,000 flower pots will be arranged at the show to beautify the surroundings. The festival begins from December 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US