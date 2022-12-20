Palace gearing up for fest

December 20, 2022 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST

The palace premises is gearing up for the Mysuru Winter Festival this month. The festival is expected to draw tourists in large numbers in view of the Christmas holidays and New Year season. A flower show as part of the festival will be organised on the palace premises. The Mysuru Palace Board is hosting the flower show which will be held from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The show’s main attraction is the Kashi Vishwanatha temple complex that will be crafted in flowers. More than 25,000 flower pots will be arranged at the show to beautify the surroundings. The festival begins from December 24.