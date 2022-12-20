  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Palace gearing up for fest

December 20, 2022 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The palace premises in Mysuru is gearing up for the Mysuru Winter Festival.

The palace premises in Mysuru is gearing up for the Mysuru Winter Festival. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The palace premises is gearing up for the Mysuru Winter Festival this month. The festival is expected to draw tourists in large numbers in view of the Christmas holidays and New Year season. A flower show as part of the festival will be organised on the palace premises. The Mysuru Palace Board is hosting the flower show which will be held from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The show’s main attraction is the Kashi Vishwanatha temple complex that will be crafted in flowers. More than 25,000 flower pots will be arranged at the show to beautify the surroundings. The festival begins from December 24.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.