Pakistani woman arrested in Bhatkal, charged with entering India illegally

10 June 2021 20:43 IST

The Uttara Kannada police on Wednesday night arrested Khatija Meharan, 33, from Pakistan, on the charges of entering India illegally and staying with her husband at Nawayath Colony in Bhatkal illegally.

Superintendent of Police, Uttara Kannada, Shivaprakash Devaraju told The Hindu that following her marriage to Mohideen Rukkudeen of Bhatkal, Khatija illegally entered India in 2014 and stayed with her husband. The two have three children.

She has also been accused of producing fake documents to get an Aadhaar card, a ration card, a PAN card, and a few other documents.

Following a tip-off, the police traced her and examined her documents to conclude that she had entered India illegally.

She has been arrested for violating the provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946. She was produced before the jurisdictional magistrate, who remanded her in judicial custody, Mr. Devaraju added.