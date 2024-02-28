‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans: BJP demands NIA probe, resignation of Congress government

February 28, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - BENGALURU

A day after supporters of Rajya Sabha winner from Congress, Syed Nasir Hussain, allegedly raised “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans in the corridors of the Vidhana Soudha, the BJP on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Congress government for “providing protection to pro-Pakistani and anti-India elements” in the State and demanded National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the incident.

The Legislative Council also saw uproarious scenes and the BJP and the Congress members nearly came to blows at one point.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara said in the Assembly that the police had registered a case, and if the FSL report proves that a supporter had indeed shouted pro-Pakistan slogans, action would be initiated.

‘Shielding accused’

In the Legislative Assembly, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok raised the issue and said that the government has been “shielding the accused” involved in the alleged incident and none had been arrested or inquiry initiated.

Alleging a “complete breakdown of law and order in the State”, Mr. Ashok said Mr. Hussain has not even condemned the incident and he tried to attack media reporters when he was questioned on the issue.

Mr. Ashok condemned the government’s inaction for “appeasing the minority community” for votes. The Congress should have suspended the newly-elected MP, he said, and asked: “What will be the situation of the Rajya Sabha if candidates of this credentials are elected. How do you (Congress) give ticket to such a leader?”

The BJP members took out a protest march from the Legislators’ Home to the Vidhana Soudha and entered the House shouting slogans against the Congress. Mr. Ashok said he wanted to know “how the Congress government will protect the Constitution and the State’s seven crore people if they are not able to ensure the safety of MLAs and MLCs in the Vidhana Soudha.” He alleged the Congress had arranged vehicles to bring supporters of the party leader and questioned the failure of the police to provide security to the Vidhana Soudha.

Former Minister and member V. Sunil Kumar said the “Congress leaders’ mindset of divide and rule on religious lines” had motivated people to shout slogans against India. “We would not have raised the issue if workers had shouted ‘Congress Zindabad’,” Mr. Kumar said. He condemned the Congress leaders for allegedly “soft pedalling” incidents of terror activities in the past.

Araga Jnanendra and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal of the BJP condemned the incident, even as P.M. Narendra Swamy of the Congress alleged that the BJP leaders have been provoking the people’s sentiments by “fake videos.”

Speaker U.T. Khader too condemned the incident and told the government to take the issue seriously and punish the person who raised the slogan in the interest of the State and the nation.

Home Minister’s response

Responding to the furore, Dr. Parameshwara said: “If the FSL report indicates that the person shouted pro-Pakistan slogans, then we will punish that person. We will punish him as per the law. We are not protecting anyone. Investigation is under way.” He assured that the government would “punish severely” any person who raises “Pakistan Zindabad” slogan in any part of Karnataka.

Dissatisfied with the reply, BJP members trooped into the well of the House and raised slogans against the Congress. In the midst of the protest, the Speaker adjourned the House for the day, without taking up any agenda listed for the day.