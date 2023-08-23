Paintings on wildlife at Neralu Belaku’s debut art show

August 23, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - MYSURU

‘Neralu-Belaku’, an art gallery at Coffee City, began its debut show with an exhibition of paintings on wildlife by Mr. Praveen S., who is a wildlife photographer, at the Coffee City in Vijayanagar’s second stage here.

The inaugural event on Monday was attended by writer Abdul Rasheed, artists Supraj, Kalaniketana School of Arts, principal Mahadeva Shetty, naturalist Manu, and actor Rithwik Mathad. Mr. Rasheed said the art gallery is indeed an innovative idea and such efforts need to be encouraged by making use of the platform provided for displaying artistic creations.

Mr. Mathad appreciated the artworks of Mr. Praveen, who used watercolors to bring alive images of the wildlife. Such exhibitions need to happen regularly at the art gallery as this will encourage the artists and inspire them to scale up their creativity, he felt.

Some writers too attended the inaugural event and wished that the platform be used for more art and academic purposes.

Drawing inspiration from his own photographs of wildlife, Mr. Praveen gave a new life to his art as he painted the images of his jungle visits.

The expo concludes on August 28 and it is open to the visitors from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

