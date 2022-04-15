Painting exhibition in Hassan

:

Hassan MLA Preetham J.Gowda has said an art gallery would be set up at a vacant building next to the KSRTC bus stand at Channapatna in Hassan. He gave this assurance after inaugurating a painting exhibition at the indoor stadium in Hassan on Friday organised to mark the World Art Day.

For many years, the artist community of the district had been demanding an art gallery to exhibit their works. “I have held meetings with Hassan Deputy Commissioner twice on this issue. We are making efforts to convert the vacant building into a gallery. It would be ready soon”, he said. The MLA said many more young talents should be encouraged and they should exhibit their artworks and earn a good reputation.

The MLA’s announcement has been welcomed by the artists. B.S.Desai, a noted artist and teacher, said the artist community was happy with the MLA’s assurance. For many years, the artists had been demanding a suitable place to exhibit their works.

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda, Assistant Director of Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports C.K. Harish and others were present. As many as 125 paintings were exhibited on the occasion.