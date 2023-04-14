HamberMenu
Painting exhibition by autistic person

April 14, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

‘The Outsider in Art’, a painting exhibition by a 27-year-old autistic youth, will be held the Heritage House on Kantharaj Urs Road in Saraswathipuram on April 15 and 16.

The exhibition by Aniruddha Jairam will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on April 15 and 10.30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on April 16.

More details can be obtained from the Aniruddha’s mother Hemanalini Jairam on 98840 44731, according to a statement here form Ajit Bharatan, who works for the cause of autistic children and developmentally disabled persons.

