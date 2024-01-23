Painting contest

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
January 23, 2024 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A painting competition on the theme of Pariksha Pe Charcha was organised for students of PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2 in the Military Camp area in Belagavi on Tuesday. The event was organised in over 500 schools in the country.

Tanisha Patil of Good Shepherd School won the first prize, Sumiya Begewadi of Shaikh Central School second, Trisha Patil of Good Shepherd School third, Jayendrasree P. of PM Shri KV No 3, Macche, and Vignesh Velip of PM Shri KV No 3, Macche, got the 5th prize.

Art teacher Anilsingh Rajput organised the event. Principal Mahendra Kalra congratulated the winners.

