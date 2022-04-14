Painting contest to mark World Monuments Day

The Mysuru Rail Museum will conduct a painting competition for school children on April 18 to mark International Day for Monuments and Sites.

The museum, founded in 1979, has in its collection several century-old artifacts having immense heritage value, such as steam locomotives, royal carriages, and other system equipment when the first railway started in this region in the 1880s.

A release said the competition will be held from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. on the museum premises. The theme is Indian Railways to ‘Go Green’ by 2030. The writing materials should be brought by the participants and the Railways will supply the drawing sheets free of cost.

There is no entry fee and the competition is open to children in two age groups: 5-11 years and 12-15 years. The registration will be accepted up to 3 p.m. on April 17, the release added.

Students may register their names at the museum or mail the details to railmuseum@gmail.com or WhatsApp on 9844991913.

The authorities said climate change has become one of the most significant threats to heritage properties around the globe, potentially impacting their value, integrity, and authenticity. The competition is expected to infuse greater awareness among the participants about the value of conserving heritage.