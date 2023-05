May 12, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

A painter who was painting the exterior of an apartment complex in JP Nagar fell to his death on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Narasimha, 50, a resident of a nearby area. As is the practice usually, he had been sitting on a makeshift swing suspended by a rope, which gave way. He fell from the third floor. Though he was wearing a helmet, he sustained severe head injuries and was killed on the spot.