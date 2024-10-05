Pained by developments over DCC bank membership, says Ramesh Katti

Ramesh Katti. former MP, who resigned from the post of chairmanship of DCC bank of Belagavi, has said that he tendered his resignation pained by the developments over the issue of giving new memberships.

Speaking to presspersons at Bellad Bagewadi in Belagavi district on Saturday, Mr. Katti said that in the last 42 years in his public life, he had not come across such a situation. “I have served as the chairman of DCC bank for 27 years and worked honestly for the development of the bank. I decided to resign after discussing the matter with everyone,” he said.

Mr. Katti also clarified that all the directors were together and no discussion had taken place over tabling no-confidence motion against him. “I have resigned now because I am 60 years old,” he said.

He also clarified that no director had worked against him and all cutting across party lines had supported him. There was no faction politics in DCC Bank and he had tendered resignation to provide opportunity for new faces, he said.

He, however, admitted there was confusion over the issue of giving new memberships, which could not be finalised. He said that the bank’s financial health was good and none should withdraw their deposits because of his resignation.