Paeditrician from Shivamogga gets elected to Legislative Council

Published - June 07, 2024 07:20 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Dhananjaya Sarji, BJP candidate who won the Legislative Council elections from South West Graduates’ Constituency, receiving the Election Certificate from G.C. Prakash, Regional Commissioner of Mysuru after the declaration of results in Mysuru late on Thursday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Dhananjaya Sarji, a paediatrician from Shivamogga, has been elected in the election to the Legislative Council from the South West Graduates Constituency.

The 46-year-old Sarji, a native of Goppenahalli in Channagiri taluk of Davangere district, joined the BJP ahead of the state assembly elections in 2023. He was hoping to get a chance to contest for Shivamogga assembly seat in the assembly polls. However, the party gave him the responsibility of preparing a constituency-specific manifesto for the assembly elections, assuring him a chance to contest in the Legislative Council polls.

In his first attempt, he won the election after defeating Congress candidate Ayanur Manjunath. Former MLA Raghupathi Bhat, a former BJP MLA, and S.P. Dinesh, who was an aspirant for the Congress ticket, were among the prominent candidates in the fray.

Mr. Sarji obtained his MBBS degree from JJMMC in Davangere in 2002. Later, he did his MD in paediatrics in Manipal in 2006. Since then, he has been in the medical field in Shivamogga. Now, he is chairman of the Sarji Group of Hospitals. He has been involved in many activities through his Sarji Foundation in Shivamogga.

