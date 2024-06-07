GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Paeditrician from Shivamogga gets elected to Legislative Council

Published - June 07, 2024 07:20 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Dhananjaya Sarji, BJP candidate who won the Legislative Council elections from South West Graduates’ Constituency, receiving the Election Certificate from G.C. Prakash, Regional Commissioner of Mysuru after the declaration of results in Mysuru late on Thursday

Dhananjaya Sarji, BJP candidate who won the Legislative Council elections from South West Graduates’ Constituency, receiving the Election Certificate from G.C. Prakash, Regional Commissioner of Mysuru after the declaration of results in Mysuru late on Thursday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Dhananjaya Sarji, a paediatrician from Shivamogga, has been elected in the election to the Legislative Council from the South West Graduates Constituency.

The 46-year-old Sarji, a native of Goppenahalli in Channagiri taluk of Davangere district, joined the BJP ahead of the state assembly elections in 2023. He was hoping to get a chance to contest for Shivamogga assembly seat in the assembly polls. However, the party gave him the responsibility of preparing a constituency-specific manifesto for the assembly elections, assuring him a chance to contest in the Legislative Council polls.

In his first attempt, he won the election after defeating Congress candidate Ayanur Manjunath. Former MLA Raghupathi Bhat, a former BJP MLA, and S.P. Dinesh, who was an aspirant for the Congress ticket, were among the prominent candidates in the fray.

Mr. Sarji obtained his MBBS degree from JJMMC in Davangere in 2002. Later, he did his MD in paediatrics in Manipal in 2006. Since then, he has been in the medical field in Shivamogga. Now, he is chairman of the Sarji Group of Hospitals. He has been involved in many activities through his Sarji Foundation in Shivamogga.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.