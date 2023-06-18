Paediatricians discuss emerging IBD disease among children at conference in Mysuru

June 18, 2023 12:13 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST - MYSURU

The two-day mid-term national conference of Indian Society of Paediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition (ISPGHAN) held in Mysuru on June 17 and 18 discussed the Paediatric Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) among other topics.

Eminent speakers from across India were in Mysuru for the conference to share their knowledge and discuss about the latest scientific research topics in the field of gastroenterology.

The entire day on June 17 was dedicated to discussions on Paediatric IBD, which has been described as a “rare, but emerging” disease in children.

ADVERTISEMENT

President of ISPGHAN Dr Neelam Mohan, who is also a senior consultant Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Liver Transplantation, Medanta hospital, Gurugram, said paediatric IBD was previously called as disease of the western world. But, with changing lifestyles, this group of diseases are increasingly seen in Indian children.

“In these disorders, there is abnormal functioning of the immune system, which causes ulcers in any part of the gastrointestinal tract. These children suffer from diarrhoea, blood in stools, abdominal pain, poor growth, anaemia and joint pains”, said a statement from ISPHAN quoting Dr Neelam Mohan.

“It is very important to recognize this entity and perform a thorough evaluation to initiate early treatment by experts in the field. The condition is poorly diagnosed in children. The diagnosis is often delayed in India due to poor awareness of the condition among general physicians, paediatricians and the public”, she added.

Secretary of ISPGHAN Dr Shrish Bhatnagar, who is also a Professor and Head, Era’s Medical College, Lucknow, said it was ISPGHAN’s endeavour to spread awareness about IBD pan India through the conference.

Organising Secretary of the conference Dr Aathira Ravindranath, who is also a consultant paediatric gastroenterologist, Apollo BGS Hospital, Mysuru, said the conference was attended by a large number of faculty and delegates while the proceedings were also streamed online for the benefit of paediatric gastroenterologists across the commonwealth countries.

ISPGHAN is a national body of paediatricians specializing in the area of diseases of the gut, liver and pancreas in children. Apart from discussing complicated cases, the mid-term national conference in Mysuru also organized a quiz to ignite the minds of young and budding paediatric gastroenterologists, the statement added.

The conference was inaugurated by Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT