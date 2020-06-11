Karnataka

Paediatrician who had collapsed in hospital dies

He was working without a break since March, say colleagues

A paediatrician who collapsed a week ago while on COVID-19 duty in the taluk hospital at Alur died here on Wednesday. Shivakiran, 47, had been under treatment at the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS).

According to his colleagues, Shivakiran had work stress as he had been working at the flu clinic without a day’s break since March. He collapsed while on duty and he was shifted to HIMS for treatment. He suffered from a cardiovascular accident (CVA) and hematoma. He also underwent a surgery. He breathed his last on Wednesday morning. He had tested negative for COVID-19.

Dr. Shivakiran’s wife, Renuka, is an ophthalmologist in the same hospital. Both of them had been working in shifts without a break. A colleague said, “Dr. Shivakiran had stress at the workplace as every patient has to be treated like a suspected COVID-19 patient. Both husband and wife were on duty and they were worried about their only son at home. They had none at home to take care of their son. All this must have added to his stress”. The doctors had to work without taking leave considering the prevailing situation. “Most of the doctors are under stress in hospitals. Many of them could not take leave for three months,” the colleague added.

The Commissioner of the Health and Family Welfare Department has also issued press release mourning the death of the doctor. He had actively involved in the fight against COVID-19 and won people’s heart by his service, the official said. The Commissioner also appealed to doctors and support staff to take care of their health and safety.

