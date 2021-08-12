Paediatric health camps to be held across Karnataka

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Mangaluru on August 12, 2021.

MANGALURU

12 August 2021 12:18 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai cites detection of COVID-19 cases among children, especially in Bengaluru, in past few days

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the government has instructed the departments concerned to hold paediatric camps across Karnataka in view of detection of COVID-19 cases among children, especially in Bengaluru, in the past few days.

Speaking to reporters on his arrival at Mangaluru International Airport on August 12, Mr. Bommai said the camps will not only help detect COVID-19 cases, but also check instances of malnutrition and other problems among children.

The Health Department will conduct the camps in association with the Education Department. “It will be conducted in a big way,” he said.

Incidentally, Karkala MLA and Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar had initiated a special drive in this regard in his constituency in Udupi district in July.

The Chief Minister arrived in Mangaluru on a two-day visit to Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. He was accompanied by Health and Family Welfare Minister K. Sudhakar, Energy Minster V. Sunil Kumar and Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary.

They were received at the airport by State BJP president and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Mayor Premanand Shetty and district BJP president Sudharshan Moodbidri.