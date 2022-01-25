Padma Shri for Siddalingaiah

Five from Karnataka have been awarded Padma Shri. They are poet late Siddalingaiah, gamaka exponent H.R. Keshava Murthy, agriculture scientist Subbanna Ayyappan, innovative farmer Abdul Khader Nadakattin, and Amai Mahalinga Naik who single handedly drilled tunnels to irrigate his land.

While Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that the State Government would recommend the name of actor late Puneeth Rajkumar for Padma Shri, his name did not figure in the list.

None from the State has been awarded Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan this year. Actor Anant Nag was also expected to be awarded Padma Shri this year, which has also not happened.