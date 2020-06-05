Padil-Pumpwell Road to be concreted under Smart City Mission: Kateel

The Padil-Pumpwell Road, which is the main entry point to the city from NH 75 (Bengaluru-Mangaluru), will be relaid as a concrete road at an estimated cost of ₹26 crore under the Smart City Mission, according to Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP.

A city-level advisory committee of the mission in its meeting, presided over by Mr. Kateel, gave its approval for the proposal on Thursday.

The MP told the meeting that funds have been reserved under the mission to relay the 2,800 m road.

Mr. Kateel said that the Cabinet has already approved to take up the construction of a modern bus stand at Pumpwell at an estimated cost of ₹445 crore under the public-private partnership model. Bids have been invited to take up the project and people can apply till July 27.

The MP said that a proposal to have one-way traffic on the Clock Tower to A.B. Shetty Circle Road is not feasible as it would only add to increase in the traffic in Hampankatta.

The meeting decided to drop the proposal to develop the Deputy Commissioner’s office as a heritage building from Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL). It decided to develop Venkatarama Swamy Temple Junction on the Car Street with a special design.

The meeting approved Mangaluru City Corporation’s proposals submitted to MSCL to develop nine roads in the city at an estimated of ₹20.5 crore. It decided that a modern slaughter house can be developed if the city corporation gave an alternative land than the one at Kudroli.

Mohammed Nazir, Managing Director, MSCL, said that the Central Market in the city will be rebuilt at an estimated cost of ₹145 crore.

About ₹114 crore will be spent for the round-the-clock water supply in the city, he said.