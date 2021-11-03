Paddy will be procured under MSP, says Bommai

‘Officials told to start process of registration of farmers after Deepavali’

In the wake of demand by paddy growing farmers of the State, the Government has decided to purchase paddy under Minimum Support Price (MSP), Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday, he said that the officials have been directed to begin the process of registration of paddy-growing farmers after Deepavali and initiate the process of paddy purchase from farmers under MSP.

He said that similarly, there is a demand for purchase of maize under MSP and the issue will be taken up during the next Cabinet meeting.

On him completing 100 days in office as Chief Minister, he said that completing 100 days in office is not a significant achievement. However, the process to analyse some of the initial steps will be initiated, he said and added that continuous review of his government’s performance is being taken up.

To a query, he said that there is no question of blaming anyone for the debacle in Hangal as they faced the bypolls under collective leadership and everyone will bear the responsibility of failure. “Hangal has always seen intense fight with voters choosing between the Congress and the BJP all these years. Due to the good work by Congress candidate Srinivas Mane, the people have elected him. We will introspect our failure and try to take remedial measures. But the fact is that we failed to garner the support that the former Minister late C.M. Udasi enjoyed in the constituency,” he said.

He said that the bypoll results cannot be indicators to the general Assembly election. “If loss for BJP in Hangal is indicator of the next election, then what does the huge win by the BJP in Sindgi bypoll indicate?” he asked.

On the winter session of State Legislature, he said that it has already been decided in favour of holding a session in Belagavi and the dates will be decided in the Cabinet meeting on November 8.