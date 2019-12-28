Paddy procurement tobegin from January 1

Paddy procurement for Anna Bhagya scheme in the district will commence from January 1, 2020, and the minimum procurement price fixed by the Union government will be paid to the farmers.

The Joint Director of Food and Civil Supplies, P. Shivanna, has stated that the procurement centres include APMC yards at Bandipalya in Mysuru, APMC in Nanjangud, Bilikere Hobli kendra, APMCs in T.Narsipur, Bannur, Hunsur, Ratnapuri, K.R.Nagar, Periyapatna, Sarguru and Bettadapura, and Chunchunkatte Sri Rama Sugar Factory.

He said both paddy and ragi would be procured at these centres and the government has fixed ₹1,835 per quintal for Grade A variety of paddy, ₹1,815 for normal variety and ₹3,150 per quintal for paddy.

Mr. Shivanna said farmers will have to register online for the procurement process by submitting their photo ID cards provided by the Department of Agriculture. The registration process began on December 26 and will continue till January 10, 2020.

As per the government policy the authorities will procure a minimum of 40 quintals of paddy and ragi from farmers with small land holdings. The rice mill owners should get the agricultural produce graded from authorised agencies and complete the procurement process. The certifying agencies will have to be paid ₹6 per quintal, he added.