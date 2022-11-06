Paddy on 4,000 hectares of land destroyed in rain in Yadgir district

Member of Legislative Assembly Narasimha Nayak and others during a visit to rain-affected areas in Yadgir district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rain, accompanied by winds, that lashed Yadgir district between late Friday night and early Saturday morning has left a trail of devastation in Shorapur and Hunsagi taluks.

As a result of heavy rain, paddy crop in around 4,000 hectares of land has been almost destroyed. The crop was ready for harvest.

Farmers in Hunsagi, Arakera (K) Hebbal, Vajjal, Kakkera, Kudalagi, Teggalli, Mangihal, Kalla Devanahalli, Gulbal, Agni, Agatirth, Mudanur, Yadiyapur, Kamanatagi, Balashettihal, Kodekal and Tallalli villages in Hunsagi taluk and Devargonal, Bonhal, Ammapur, Aldal, Mushtalli, Waganagera, Satyampet, Lakshmipur, Karnal, Hemanur, Malahalli, Kembhavi and Chikkanalli villages in Shorapur taluk have suffered huge losses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assistant Director of Agriculture Department at Shorapur Gurunath M.B. said that a joint survey by the Agriculture and the Revenue departments to assess paddy loss owing to heavy rain is on. “After completion of the survey, a compensation of ₹13,500 per hectare in rain-fed areas and ₹25,000 per hectare in irrigated area will be given to farmers,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Member of Legislative Assembly Narasimha Nayak visited the rain-affected agriculture fields and discussed the issue with farmers on the spot. The farmers explained to him that they have spent around ₹30,000 per acre, from cultivation to the harvest stage. “We hoped that we will get a good yield this time but unfortunately rain has ruined our hopes,” they said.

Responding to them, Mr. Nayak assured them of speaking to the Agriculture Department officers regarding early release of compensation.

“The government should fix compensation scientifically for the loss of paddy. If I have spent ₹30,000 per acre what is the use in getting ₹25,000 compensation per acre. Forget about benefits, it will not even equal the expenditure that has been incurred so far,” farmer leader Mallikarjun Satyampet said.